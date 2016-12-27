Man Utd to lose out on James Rodriguez

Manchester United are likely to face defeat in the pursuit of Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez next month. The Colombian international is expected to remain at the Bernabeu despite his lack of playing time.

Recent speculation suggested that the 25-year-old could be heading to the Premier League in January after he applied for UK work permit in his home nation.



However, according to Super Agent Jorge Mendes, the Colombian is likely to stay put at Los Blancos for the season before deciding on his next move in the summer.



"James will not be leaving Madrid in January," he told Spanish source AS.



The news will come as a big blow for United boss Jose Mourinho, who was hoping to wrap up a £60m deal for Rodriguez in the New Year.

