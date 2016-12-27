Conte makes Michy Batshuayi decision

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has insisted that Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi will not be heading for a loan exit in the New Year.

The 23-year-old has failed to make a single league start for the Blues this season, and this has led to suggestions he could pursue a temporary move away from Stamford Bridge.



Batshuayi was overlooked for the 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Boxing Day despite Diego Costa's absence through suspension, but Conte believes his departure next month would be a defeat for the club.



"This player is a new player for Chelsea and to go on loan now is a defeat for the club and above all for me," he told reporters.



"Michy Batshuayi is a really good player, but he's a young player and he's trying to adapt to this league, this football. I try to make the best decision for the team, but I'm sure Michy could be the possibility to show his talent in the future."



The former Marseille star has earned less than 90 minutes of league action through his 11 substitute appearances, netting one goal in the process.

