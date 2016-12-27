Valencia confident of signing Mikel John Obi

Valencia are reportedly favourites to sign midfielder Mikel John Obi in the January transfer window. The Nigerian has not kicked the ball for Chelsea since Antonio Conte took over the reigns in the summer.





The 29-year-old has had a frosty relationship with the Italian manager following his decision to participate for his nation at the summer Olympics.



Mikel has been linked with Marseille and a whole host of Chinese clubs this month, but according to Plaza Deportiva, Los Che are looking to lure the midfielder to La Liga in the New Year.



The Super Eagles star has previously insisted that he would fight for his position at Stamford Bridge, but with his contract due to expire in six months' time, he could be tempted to accept a fresh challenge in Spain.



Mikel is currently Chelsea's second longest-serving player behind John Terry having joined the club from Lyn in the summer of 2006.

