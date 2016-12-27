Ryan Giggs favourite to take over Swansea City
Ryan Giggs has been made favourite to take over the vacant hotseat at Swansea City after Bob Bradley's sacking this evening. Giggs has been linked with a move to the Swans for over 8 months.
Giggs is the fans and the bookies favourite to take over at Swansea City who sit rock bottom in the Premier League.
Bob Bradley was fired on Sunday evening after a dismal start to life in the English league, with 2 wins and 2 draws from 13 league games.
Giggs is expected to have talks with Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins on Monday evening.
Swansea City news
