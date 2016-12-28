Man Utd Target Lindelof To Sign New Benfica Contract

Manchester United target Victor Lindelof is understood to be on the verge of signing a new contract at Benfica which would see his buy-out clause increase to more than 50 million Pounds, according to reports in Portugal.

The Sweden International has been a long term target of Jose Mourinho as the manager looks to bolster his defensive options due to the impending absence of Eric Bailly for African Cup of Nations duties.



Manchester United have been closing in on a deal to sign Lindelof in recent weeks and Portuguese Outlet RTP suggests that he could cost as much as 38million Pounds. It has already been claimed by some sources that Lindelof will be given the no.2 jersey which was last worn by Brazilian right back, Rafael in 2015.



However, Portuguese Newspaper O Jogo are reporting that Lindelofâ€™s new contract at Benfica will contain a buy-out clause above 50million Pounds, which will therefore, command a greater transfer fee from Manchester United for the Swede.



Benfica are understood to need to pay Lindelofâ€™s first club, Vasteras, 20 percent of any future fee for the player. Lindelof has now returned to Benfica after celebrating the festive period in his home in Sweden and he is expected to train with Benfica until any deal with Manchester United is completed.



O Jogo also reports that Lindelof's current contract at Benfica is worth about 3,500 Pounds-a-week. But if he completes the move to Old Trafford, he could earn as much as 58,000 Pounds-a-week.



Jose Mourinho has also been linked with a move for Benfica right-back, Nelson Semedo in recent days but a move for him is likely to be in the summer.

