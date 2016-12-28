Chelsea make formal approach for Franck Kessie

Chelsea have reportedly tabled an official bid for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie. The 20-year-old has been an influential player for the Serie A side, who are sixth in the league standings.

A report from France Football claims that the Blues have made a £21m offer for the Ivorian footballer, who has earmarked as a long-term prospect at Stamford Bridge.



Atalanta are for now stalling on negotiations with the West London giants, and there are prepared to wait on offers from other clubs before coming to a final decision.



Premier League duo Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the running to sign the Ivory Coast international whilst Juventus are keeping on the player's developments.



Kessie, who is often likened to Yaya Toure for his style of play, has previously revealed his ambition to feature in the top flight of English football.

