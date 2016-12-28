Serie A duo express interest in Jack Wilshere

England international Jack Wilshere could be heading for an Arsenal exit once he returns from his loan spell at Bournemouth at the end of the season.





Wilshere, 24, has been in good form for the Cherries this term, and this has led to suggestions that the Gunners could offer a fresh contract to the midfielder.



According to Goal.com, the talented playmaker may have an additional option in the summer with both Roma and Inter Milan prepared to cough up a handsome sum for his services.



Wilshere currently has around 18 months on his existing deal, and this has captured the attention of the Serie A pair, who could negotiate a sum in excess of £25m with Arsenal over the summer.



The Stevenage-born midfielder has already started in 12 league games for Bournemouth, and this shows signs that he may have overcome his long-standing fitness issues.

