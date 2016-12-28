Chelsea to return for Radja Nainggolan?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is rumoured to be lining up a fresh bid to sign AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan .





The Premier League leaders were interested in the Belgian international over the summer period before he decided to stay put with the Giallorossi.



According to The Times, Blues manager Conte remains interested in the midfield anchorman and is now prepared to tempt the 28-year-old via his side's excellent progress in the top flight.



Nainggolan was hesitant to hold talks with the West London side due to their poor performance last term, but the latest run under Conte could be a tempting prospect for the Belgian footballer.



The Blues clinched a record 12th straight league win against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, and this sees them six points clear of their nearest rivals Liverpool.

