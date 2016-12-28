Man Utd, Chelsea to lose out on James Rodriguez

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are apparently trailing Juventus in the pursuit of Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez . The Colombian international will remain with the European champions for the campaign.

Rodriguez, 26, was initially deemed to be on his way to the Premier League this month after he was reported to have begun processing a UK working visa.



However, according to Spanish sources, the former AS Monaco man will not be leaving Los Blancos in the New Year with the club unable to buy fresh recruits until the summer of 2017. (Transfer ban)



It is added that Juventus have already held negotiations with Los Blancos over a potential £60m plus deal, and this could see Rodriguez head to the Serie A holders at the end of the season.



Rodriguez has made just four league starts under Zinedine Zidane this season despite the long-term injury absence of Gareth Bale.





