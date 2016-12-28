Olivier Giroud hints at Arsenal extension

Olivier Giroud has hinted that he is close to inking a fresh contract at the Emirates Stadium. The 30-year-old has made a solitary league start for Arsenal this season.

The Frenchman was a regular on the substitutes bench for the Gunners until Monday when he earned his first league start of the season.



Giroud made the most of his opportunity on Boxing Day as he netted the one and only goal in the 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.



In an interview with Sky Sports, the former Montpellier man admitted that he had gone through a difficult period in his career, but he is focused on the job in hand.



He added that he could ink a possible extension in the coming weeks with his existing deal due to expire in the summer of 2018.



Giroud has netted 88 goals in all competitions for Arsenal since arriving from Montpellier HSC in 2012.

