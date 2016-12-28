Man Utd pull the plug on Lindelof deal

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has opted against making a move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in January.

The Portuguese coach has been impressed by the form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in recent months, and this has urged him to snub a winter approach for Lindelof.



According to BBC Sport, the Red Devils have cooled down their interest in the Sweden international with Mourinho content with his options in hand.



Reports yesterday claimed that the Mancunian giants had agreed on a £38m deal for the centre-half, and he was set to receive the number two shirt on his arrival to Old Trafford.



However, Mourinho is now said to be reluctant to do bring in a new defender in the New Year with the likes of Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Daley Blind present to provide sufficient back-up in the heart of the defence.



Manchester United are currently sixth in the league standings with 33 points following a run of nine games without defeat.

