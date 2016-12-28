Jenkinson has multiple loan offers to leave Arsenal
Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson has emerged as a loan target for several English clubs ahead of the winter transfer window. The 24-year-old has made just five appearances for the Gunners this season.
Jenkinson is currently not a favourite under manager Arsene Wenger having failed to prove his credentials in Hector Bellerin's absence through injury.
According to The Mirror, the one-time England international will have plenty of loan offers to leave the Emirates next month.
West Ham United, who have previously loaned Jenkinson in recent seasons, are leading the pursuit, whilst there is also interest from the likes of Hull City, Swansea City, Watford and Aston Villa.
Jenkinson last appeared for Arsenal in the 2-1 EFL Cup quarter-final defeat to Southampton where he was strongly criticised for his performance.
