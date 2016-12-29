Newcastle waiting on Loftus-Cheek decision

Championship side Newcastle United are reportedly hopeful of luring Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a short-term loan in the New Year. The 20-year-old has made a solitary league appearance for the Blues this season.





The young midfielder has attracted interest from a whole host of English clubs this month amid reports the Blues would allow the player continue his development at a new side.



West Ham United have been deemed frontrunners to sign the England Under-21 international in recent weeks, but according to the Newcastle Chronicle, the Magpies are hoping that the midfielder will choose them ahead of other suitors.



Rafael Benitez has seen his side lose the top spot in the table to Brighton & Hove Albion, but they are still in a good position to earn direct promotion to the top flight.

