Shanghai SIPG want Jordan Ayew

Shanghai SIPG are prepared to continue their spending spree with a move for Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew . The Ghana international has not had much of an impact for the Villains this season.





Ayew, 25, joined the Villains from Lorient in the summer of 2015, and was impressive for the club despite their relegation from the top flight.



According to The Sun, SIPG boss Andre Villas-Boas is lining up a £10m move for Ayew just days after agreeing on a record £60m deal to sign midfielder Oscar from Chelsea.



Ayew has netted just twice in 20 appearances for the Villains, and there could be the possibility that the Midlands side could cash in on his services in the upcoming transfer window.



The forward will be off to the African Cup of Nations in mid-January where he will participate alongside his brother Andre for the Ghanaian national side.

