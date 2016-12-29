Middlesbrough agree terms with Rudy Gestede
Premier League minnows Middlesbrough have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede in the January transfer window.
The 28-year-old was on the radar of Newcastle United for some while but it is their Riverside counterparts, who have managed to finalize a deal for his services.
According to The Guardian, the former Blackburn Rovers star has agreed on a three-year contract with Aitor Karanka's side and the deal will go through once he undergoes a successful medical at the turn of the year.
Boro are rumoured to have settled on a £6.5m for the striker, who has netted four goals in all competitions for Aston Villa this season.
Gestede did not have a bright campaign in the Premier League last term, but he will be hoping to make amends with Middlesbrough in the second half of the season.
