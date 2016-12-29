Barcelona to sign Joao Cancelo?

Spanish champions Barcelona have reportedly finalized a £25m deal with Valencia for the signature of Joao Cancelo. The Portugal international will link up with the club at the end of the season.





The Catalan giants have been utilizing the services of Sergi Samper at right-back this season with the club failing to find a suitable replacement for Dani Alves, who left for Juventus in the summer.



According to Spanish sources, Cancelo will be heading to the Camp Nou at the end of the campaign after Barca settled on a £25m fee with Los Che for his transfer.



Luis Enrique is said to have demanded a specialist right-back in his team next season with back-up defender Aleix Vidal seemingly fussed by his lack of playing time.



Cancelo, 22, has netted three goals in just four appearances for the Portugal national side.

