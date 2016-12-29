Anthony Martial considering Man Utd exit

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is considering a potential loan move to Sevilla, according to his agent. The France international has made just seven league starts for the Red Devils this season.





Martial, 20, has been a regular on the bench this campaign with Jose Mourinho preferring to play the likes of Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford, and Jesse Lingard ahead of him in the pecking order.



According to Sky Sports, the player's representative admitted that there is interest from Sevilla, and a move is on his client's mind in the New Year.



However, United boss Jose Mourinho could still interfere in the proposed deal as he is reluctant to lose his players ahead of what could be testing period for the club in all competitions.



Manchester United are currently sixth in the league standings, four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, who hold the final Champions League spot.

