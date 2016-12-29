Dimitar Berbatov keen on Premier League return

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov is keen on a return to the Premier League before calling quits on his playing career. The Bulgarian footballer has been out-of-contract since his release from PAOK in the summer.

The 35-year-old was linked with a potential move to Swansea City last month when Bob Bradley was still at the helm.



Berbatov's agent has now hinted that the veteran is looking to prolong his career for another season with a move to England being his top priority.



"Dimitar feels he can play for at least another year and his priority would be to come back to England," he told BBC Sport.



Berbatov last appeared for Fulham in the Premier League during the 2013-2014 season before leaving for AS Monaco.

