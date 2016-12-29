The World's Top 5 Paid Footballers

1 Carlos Tevez - (Shanghai Greenland Shenhua) - The Argentinian striker and former Manchester United and Manchester City player has agreed a two-year deal with the Chinese Super League side which could see him potentially earn over £60 million. The estimated weekly wage for Tevez is a reported £615,000.





2 Oscar - (Shanghai SIPG) - The Brazilian midfielder and ex-Chelsea star was briefly the world's best paid player after his £52 million move to China. The 25-year-old is expected to have a weekly salary of £400,000.



3 Cristiano Ronaldo - (Real Madrid) - The former Manchester United man is currently the best paid footballer in European football. It's fair to say he is worthy of his wage having won everything in the game thus far. He recently picked up his fourth Ballon D'or and according to Forbes, Ronaldo rakes in £30 million in endorsements every year. Ronaldo takes home a weekly salary of £365,000.



4 Lionel Messi - (Barcelona) - The Argentinian wizard and Barcelona ace has just 18 months left on his contract with the Spanish La Liga side and should expect a bumper pay rise with negotiations still ongoing. Messi, like Ronaldo takes home a weekly salary of £365,000.



5 Gareth Bale - (Real Madrid) - Wales forward Gareth Bale recently agreed a three year extension at the Champions League winners with a reported £1 billion buyout clause.

