Liverpool boss has his say on 'The Ox' link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that rumours linking the club with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is utter nonsense. The Arsenal attacker has just 18 months left on his present contract.





Recent speculation suggested Klopp could make a move for the England international, who has been in and out of the first-team at the Emirates.



While being questioned on the speculation, the German for once involved into the matter, and revealed that 'The Ox' is nowhere on their radar.



"Usually I don't say anything about transfer rumours, but I can make an exception," he told reporters. "This is nonsense. It's really not interesting what I think about this."



The former Southampton graduate has had his best season in the Gunners shirt this term ( 12 goals/assists), but this does not ignore the fact that he has had numerous injuries concerns over the years.



Manchester City are other side being credited with a winter move for Oxlade-Chamberlain after Ilkay Gundogan sustained a season-ending injury.

