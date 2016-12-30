Everton plot stunning swoop for Liverpool flop

Mario Balotelli has emerged as a surprise target for Everton ahead of the winter transfer window. The Italy international left Liverpool for Nice on a free transfer in the summer.

Balotelli, 26, has had a new lease of life with Nice this season netting nine goals in 13 outings for the Ligue 1 leaders.



According to The Mail, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is willing to offer a fresh chance to Balotelli in the top flight as he bids to strengthen his forward options.



Balotelli has just six months left on his current contract at Nice, but it is predicted he would want help the side lift the league title before heading elsewhere.



Nevertheless, Everton will have the option of negotiating a pre-contract with the striker, who was part of the Manchester City side that won their first Premier League title under extraordinary circumstances in 2011-12.

