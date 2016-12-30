Former Man Utd ace in talks with Chelsea?

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced negotiations to bring former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez to the Premier League. The Mexico international left the Red Devils for Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 after falling out-of-favour under Louis van Gaal .





Hernandez, has been a revelation at Leverkusen over the past 18 months, and his tally of 38 goals/assists has captured the attention of the Premier League leaders.



According to BILD, the Blues have entered into discussions over a deal for Chicharito, who was a fan favourite during his time at Old Trafford.



It is added that Leverkusen are open to offloading their star man next month with Antonio Conte's side willing to cough up a £34m sum for his transfer.



Hernandez managed 59 goals during his five-year spell with United between 2010 and 2015, and the club could well regret his sale, should he make his point with Chelsea in the second half of the campaign.

