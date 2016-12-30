Patrice Evra to West Ham?

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has insisted that his side are not in the running to sign former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra .

The France international is said to eyeing a potential return to England with his existing deal with Juventus due to expire in six months' time.



Prior to the game against Leicester City, Slaven Bilic was quizzed on the gossip, and for this, he said: "We are the club that is linked with the most players in Europe!"



"Ninety-five per cent of that is not true, definitely not true with Evra. OK, he is a great player, but at that position we are well-covered."



The Hammers have also been credited with interest for former ace Jermaine Defoe, but Bilic was unwilling to give his opinion on the impending interest.



West Ham United are unbeaten in their last four league outings (3 wins & 1 draw) and this has seen them inch closer to the top half of the table.

