Arsenal star hits out at Wenger over failed Man Utd move

Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy feels he was unfairly treated after he was denied a move to Manchester United at the start of the year.





The France international was tipped to seal a deadline-day switch to the Red Devils on February 1 before manager Arsene Wenger intervened to block the proposed move.



Debuchy followed to ply his trade with Bordeaux on loan for the rest of the campaign before he faced a similar situation in the summer as the club refused to release him on a free.



"What do I want in the next window? A way out. I had chances at the end of the window. Unfortunately the club did not want to release me," he was quoted as saying by The Mirror.



"I had a good pre-season, I gave everything but from the first match, I was not in the squad. That was a real slap in the face.



"For me, [the Manchester United bid] was almost unexpected but the coach said no. It was something that I did not appreciate. "



Debuchy, who is currently nursing a hamstring problem, is determined to leave the Gunners next month after having earned just 16 minutes of first-team action this term.

