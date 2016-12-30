Everton to offload Gerard Deulofeu?

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu could be the subject of interest from Deportivo La Coruna and Marseille next month.





The former La Masia student has struggled to cement a regular starting role this season with manager Ronald Koeman willing to rotate his options.



According to AS, both Deportivo and Marseille are lining up bids for the Spaniard after it was suggested that Koeman would offload the attacker in the New Year.



Koeman is said to be keen on signing Manchester United's Memphis Depay, and this could see Deulofeu head for a permanent exit from the club.



Marseille, who are currently under a new ownership, are in better position to match the player's wages ahead of their Spanish counterparts.



Deulofeu has appeared in over 75 outings for Everton since his second coming from Barcelona in the summer of 2015.

