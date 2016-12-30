McClean signs new deal with West Brom

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has signed a new two and a half year deal with West Brom to remain at the side until at least 2019. Albion have confirmed that the 27 year old has agreed an improved contract and have also confirmed that there is an option for another year should McClean decide to stay at the club.

McClean joined the Baggies in 2015 from Wigan for a fee believed to be in the region £1.5 million and West Brom boss Tony Pulis believes the Irish international was a bargain for the price. Pulis speaking on McClean's new contract said 'For what we've paid and what the lad's earning, he's been a terrific signing for us'.



McClean has made 58 appearances to date for Albion, scoring 3 times. He joins goalkeeper Ben Foster and midfielder Craig Gardener who have also both signed new deals at the club.



McClean has been out of favour at the club for the last 6 games as he hasn't been given a starting place. However, he could feature in the upcoming games against Southampton and Hull City as these games will be played within 48 hours of each other.

