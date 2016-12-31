Antonio Conte eyeing Llorente reunion?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is said to have earmarked Fernando Llorente as his top transfer target for the winter transfer window.





The Spain international previously worked alongside Conte at Juventus in the 2013-14 season before the manager opted to take up the job with Italy.



According to ESPN, the Blues are lining up a surprise swoop for the former Sevilla man, who is well adept under the Blues head coach.



Conte opted for a 3-5-2 formation during his time in Turin, and Llorente would come in handy, should the Italian opt for an additional striker in his starting line-up.



Michy Batshuayi is currently the back-up centre-forward at Stamford Bridge, but the manager is not entirely convinced of the player's abilities.



Llorente, who joined the Swans in the summer, has seen both Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley being axed from the helm, and this could well urge him to leave the Premier League strugglers next month.



The 31-year-old has netted six goals in all competitions for Swansea City this season.

