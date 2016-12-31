Cesc Fabregas to AC Milan?
Serie A giants AC Milan continue to keep track of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas with a view to an approach at the end of the season.
The Spain international has recently earned a regular run in the Premier League but this does not deny the fact that he is still behind the likes of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in the pecking order.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri will retain their interest in the former Arsenal man in the summer with their change of ownership likely to be delayed until March.
Apart from Fabregas, Real Madrid duo Isco and Mateo Kovacic are also being linked with potential moves to San Siro at the end of the campaign.
Fabregas is likely to find himself on the substitutes' bench on New Year's Eve with Kante set to partner Matic in midfield following his suspension on Boxing Day.
Chelsea are currently cruising in the Premier League, and find themselves holding a six-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.
