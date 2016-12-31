Mourinho expects Winger exit in January

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has literally confirmed that Memphis Depay will be leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window.





The 22-year-old has fallen out-of-favour under Jose Mourinho this season, and his latest incident of smoking a shisha pipe may have ended all ties with the club.



Prior to the game against Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve, Mourinho revealed that the winger was left out of his matchday squad over the past month with a view to cashing in on his signature in January.



He added that the club have several players in the left side of the attack with Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford to name some who could fulfil the duties.



Everton are currently in the front seat to sign the Netherlands international with manager Ronald Koeman on the search for a replacement for Yannick Bolasie, who is sidelined for at least 12 months with a serious knee injury.

