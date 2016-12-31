Man Utd reject Morgan Schneiderlin bids

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that the club will not offload midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin next month unless their valuation is met.

Recent speculation suggested the 27-year-old could head to one of Everton or West Bromwich Albion in January after they both made respective £18m bids for his signature.



However, the Special One has now suggested that he will only contemplate selling the midfielder, should his suitors match the asking price.



Schneiderlin was recruited from Southampton for a £24m fee in the summer of 2015, and it is understood that United are holding out for a similar sum to let go of the player.



The France international has had a nightmarish spell at Old Trafford this season, having earned less than 20 minutes of Premier League action.

