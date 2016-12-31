AC Milan in talks to sign Deulofeu

Serie A giants AC Milan are in talks over a proposed loan move for Everton attacker Gerard Deulofeu . The 22-year-old has not had much success at Goodison this season.





Deulofeu has started in just four league outings under Ronald Koeman this term, and he is said to be eyeing a temporary deal away from Merseyside next month.



Recent reports suggested that Marseille and Deportivo La Coruna could vie for the Spaniard's services but according to Sky Sports, it is the Rossoneri who are in pole position after opening discussions with the Toffees.



Deulofeu, who joined the Toffees on a permanent deal from Barcelona in 2015, is not seen as a regular under Koeman, and a short-term move could benefit his progress.



The former La Masia student was left out of the matchday squad against Hull City last night, the second time it has happened over the last three outings.

