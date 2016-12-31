Inter Milan considering China offer for Marcelo Brozovic

Chelsea target and Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is reportedly the subject of a £43m bid from an unnamed Chinese club.





The 24-year-old only extended his contract at Inter earlier this month, but the transfer offer could be too good to ignore for the San Siro giants.



According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri are mulling over the potential sale of their key midfielder as they still have difficulties in coping with the Financial Fair Play ruling.



The Milan side were initially hoping to offload at least two players from their first-team squad, but the latest £43m offer for Brozovic could be sufficient to end their troubles.



Brozovic, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Juventus this month, has netted 12 goals in 65 outings for Inter Milan in all competitions.

