West Ham eyeing Xhaka move

West Ham United are lining up a winter bid for Albanian international Taulant Xhaka. The 25-year-old, who is the elder brother of Arsenal's Granit, currently plys his trade for Basel.

The Hammers have made a vast improvement on their early season form in the Premier League, but this will not stop Slaven Bilic from bolstering his squad this month.



According to The Mail, the Croatian manager is preparing an approach for Xhaka, who has been impressive in his time at Basel.



Xhaka has been an excellent servant for the Swiss champions over the years, and he could be available for a fee of around £4m in the current transfer window.



La Liga strugglers Valencia are also in the hunt for the Swiss-born footballer, who has appeared over 125 times for Basel in all competitions.

