Marco van Ginkel extends Chelsea contract

Dutch footballer Marco van Ginkel has reportedly inked a fresh contract to keep him at Chelsea until the summer of 2019.

The 24-year-old will spend the second half of the season on loan at PSV Eindhoven following a successful loan stint with the Dutch outfit last term where they lifted the Eredivisie title.



Van Ginkel had been initially expected to rejoin PSV at the start of the campaign, but his move was delayed after he sustained a knee injury for which he underwent treatment.



The Blues have been reluctant to let go of their first-team players over the years, and Van Ginkel is the latest player, who has inked a contract extension with the Premier League leaders.



The Dutchman, who joined Chelsea from Vitesse Arnhem in 2013, has made just two substitute appearances for his parent side in the Premier League.

