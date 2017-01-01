Arsenal to sell Gedion Zelalem?

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are lining up a winter swoop for Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem . The teenager has failed to establish himself in the Gunners first-team despite being highly-rated in the youth system.

According to German sources, BvB are plotting a January bid for the 19-year-old, who is said to be frustrated with his lack of first-team football.



The USA Under-23 international was once on the fringes of Arsene Wenger's side, but he now finds himself excluded from the squad with the club content to recruit players with proven quality.



Zelalem, still 19, has just six months on his present Gunners deal, and it is understood that BvB could lure him to the Bundesliga on a pre-contract agreement.



BvB boss Thomas Tuchel has offered ample starting opportunities to young duo Christian Pulisic, and Ousmane Dembele, and this indicates that Zelalem could become a mainstay at the German outfit.



Arsenal are rumouredÂ to have added a buy-back clause to Serge Gnabry's Werder Bremen contract, and they could follow a similar suite with Zelalem.

