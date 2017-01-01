Marseille prepare Sofiane Feghouli bid

Marseille are prepared to lure West Ham United attacker Sofiane Feghouli to Ligue 1 in the winter transfer window. The Algerian international joined the Hammers from Valencia on a free in the summer.

Feghouli, 27, has largely struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, and it is understood that he could eye a fresh challenge this month.



French source L'Equipe claims that Marseille are leading the chase to sign the former Los Che star, who has had limited opportunities under Slaven Bilic this term.



Les Phoceens have sufficient funds in their kitty following their recent takeover, and this could see them go on a spending spree starting from Feghouli.



The winger has made just eight substitute appearances this season, and he could leave West Ham United without having started a top flight game.



Feghouli is due to link up with Algeria for AFCON, and this will see him miss up to four weeks of first-team action.

