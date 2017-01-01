Chelsea to sign Arturo Vidal?

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly earmarked midfielder Arturo Vidal as his prime target for January. The Chile international is currently under a contract with Bayern Munich.

Vidal, 29, previously worked alongside Conte at Juventus between 2011 and 2014 before the latter opted to manage Italy.



According to The Sun, the Italian boss is keen on a reunion with his former player after deciding against a move for Roma's Radja Nainggolan.



The Blues failed with multiple bids for the Belgian in the summer, and they will not returning for the midfielder this month.



Bayern currently value Vidal at around £40m, and this is something Chelsea would be willing to match after the £60m sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG.



Vidal has appeared over 60 times for Bayern Munich since arriving from Juventus in the summer of 2015.

