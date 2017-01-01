Cairo - Joe Hart won't join Torino on permanent basis

Torino president Urbano Cairo has revealed that goalkeeper John Hart is likely to return to Manchester City once his loan spell concludes at the end of the season.

The England international joined the Serie A side on loan at the start of the campaign after being frozen out by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.



Hart has been a fan favourite at Torino with his performances this season, but Cairo admits that it would be almost impossible for his side to match his weekly wages next term.



The Italian club are currently paying about half of Hart's weekly package, and it is predicted that the Englishman will return to Manchester with a view to a fresh challenge elsewhere.



"We will enjoy Hart and cuddle him, but we know he's not our player and his wages are not accessible for us," Cairo told La Stampa. "We'll see what we're going to do in June."



Liverpool are for now the early contenders to sign Hart when he returns to his parent club in the summer.

