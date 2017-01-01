Arsene Wenger rules out January signings

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is content with the quality of his side following an impressive 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The North London giants have claimed back-to-back wins in the top flight, and this has propelled them to third in the league standings.



Of late, the Gunners have been credited with interest in the likes of Julian Brandt, and Franck Kessie, but Wenger feels there is no need to jump into the winter transfer market.



"Nothing planned at the moment. You look at the players we missed today - no [Santi] Cazorla and [Mesut] Ozil, we hope to get them back. [Danny] Welbeck is coming back - we have a big squad," he told BBC Sport after the Palace game.



Arsenal's main objective, for now, remains the contract extension of star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who both have just 18 months left on their deals.

