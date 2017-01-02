Man Utd cool Lindelof interest

Manchester United will not be pursuing Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in the winter transfer window. The Swede was earlier tipped to join the Red Devils on a £38m deal after he was handed the number 2 shirt, formerly worn by Rafael da Silva .





According to Sky Sports News, the Mancunian giants have opted against a deal for Lindelof this month due to the form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.



Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, and Daley Blind are the other backup options, and Jose Mourinho is confident that he has sufficient depth in the heart of the defence.



Nevertheless, the Red Devils have not completely ruled out a move for Lindelof, and a deal could well be finalized when the season comes to a close.



Lindelof was recently rested for his side's Taca de Liga win over Pacos de Ferreira as a means of preparing him for the next league outing.

