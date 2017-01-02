Juventus plot summer Alexis deal

Italian giants Juventus has earmarked Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez as their prime target for the summer transfer window. The Chilean has yet to extend his Gunners contract which is due to expire in 18 months' time.





According to The Sun, the Old Lady are on the cusp of generating over £340m in revenue for the first time in their history, and this could see them go on a spending spree come July.



Manager Max Allegri has been a huge admirer of Alexis over the years, and he will look to test the Gunners' resolve having previously failed with a £25m offer for the marksman last summer.



The Italian is said to want Alexis to form an attacking trident alongside Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in order to attain regular European success.



Sanchez has been in sublime form for the Gunners this season notching 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

