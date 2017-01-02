Axel Witsel leaves for China

Reported Chelsea and Juventus target Axel Witsel has secured a move to newly promoted Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.





The 27-year-old had just six months left on his Zenit St.Petersburg deal, and many felt he could join Juventus on a Bosman in the summer.



However, according to The Sun, the Belgian international has snubbed multiple offers from Europe in order to join the newcomers in the Chinese first division.



Witsel will earn a salary of around £300,000-a-week, and he becomes the third high-profile player including Oscar and Carlos Tevez to head to the Far East this month.



Tianjin are also said to have made a club-record £80m bid for Chelsea's Diego Costa, but it is highly unlikely that the player will push through a move away from Stamford Bridge.



Witsel appeared in over 175 outings during his four-and-a-half seasons with the Russian giants.

