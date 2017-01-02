Aubameyang no longer on Real radar

Real Madrid will not be pursuing a summer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang . The European champions are unlikely to match the player's hefty asking price.





Recent speculation suggested Los Blancos could revive their interest in the Gabon international after their transfer ban was reduced by six months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



However, according to Calciomercato, Real have been put off by BvB's £68m valuation for the 27-year-old, and they will look at options elsewhere in the summer.



Aubameyang, who was previously a transfer target for Manchester City and Arsenal, has made a promise to his grandfather that he would don the famous white shirt at a particular stage of his career.



The striker has netted 16 times in the Bundesliga at a ratio of more than a goal a game this season.

