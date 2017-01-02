Jack Wilshere to extend Arsenal stay

England international Jack Wilshere is reportedly on the cusp on extending his Arsenal contract, according to The Sun. The 25-year-old has impressed in his loan spell at Bournemouth, and this has urged the Gunners' hierarchy to act on his future.

Wilshere had received loan offers from the likes of AC Milan and AS Roma last summer, but he opted to stay put in the top flight where he would get the chance to showcase his skills under Eddie Howe.



The Sun claims that the Gunners are in negotiations over a fresh deal with the playmaker which would see him commit his future beyond the summer of 2018.



Wilshere has previously admitted that he fears for his Arsenal future amid the competition for places, but the club are for now content to offer him an extension at the Emirates.



The midfielder has started in 13 league games for Bournemouth this season, his best run in over two years.

