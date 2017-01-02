Everton want Chris Smalling

Everton boss Ronald Koeman could be planning a triple raid on Manchester United with Morgan Schneiderlin , Memphis Depay , and Chris Smalling on his winter shortlist.

The Dutchman is keen on bolstering the Toffees squad in the New Year with their chances of European football next season sinking further every game.



According to The Star, Smalling is the latest to be linked with a move to Goodison Park with Koeman keen to add more options in the heart of the defence.



The England international recently returned to the first-team fold following a toe injury, and Jose Mourinho is unlikely to sanction a move for his player after having snubbed a winter approach for Benfica's Victor Lindelof.



Meanwhile, Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin are free to join the Merseyside outfit this month if their valuations are met.



Everton are currently seventh in the Premier League standings, some 12 points adrift of automatic qualification for Europe.

