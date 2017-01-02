Man Utd plot stunning deal for Harry Kane

Manchester United are reported to be lining up an £80m bid to bring Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane to Old Trafford at the end of the season.





The 23-year-old, who recently inked a new long-term contract, has been key to Spurs' success over the past couple of years.



According to Calciomercato, Jose Mourinho is planning a potential swoop for Kane in the summer as he seeks to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his ranks.



Ibrahimovic, 35, has been in top form for the Red Devils this season despite his age, but Mourinho still feels the need to add a top-class talent to his squad.



Kane has previously suggested that he would like to finish his entire career with Spurs, and this literally puts an end to the speculation unless the North London side are tempted to cash in on their player.



The England international has already netted 10 times in the league this term, and this has propelled Spurs to fourth place via goal difference to Manchester City.

