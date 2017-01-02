Arsenal keen on La Liga enforcer

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is said to be lining up a move for Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi. The French footballer is also a transfer target for Chelsea.





According to The Express, the Gunners have joined the chase for the talented anchorman, who has a £25.5m release clause in his contract.



The 28-year-old has been solid in midfield for the three-time Europa League holders, and his showing has captured the eye of top European clubs.



The Gunners currently have the likes of Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin, and Aaron Ramsey (Mohamed Elneny on international duty) to depend upon in central midfield, and this in one way rules out a move for N'Zonzi this month.



Meanwhile, Wenger has recently suggested that he has no plans of dipping into the winter transfer market unless there is a top player up for grabs.

