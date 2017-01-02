Ex-Liverpool star open to China transfer?

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is reportedly the subject of a £40m bid from Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan.





The 26-year-old previously snubbed advances from an unnamed Chinese side in January 2016 before pursuing a move to Selhurst Park in the summer.



According to The Sun, the Belgian international has been offered a second chance to join the Asian mega-spenders this month.



Guoan are said to have tabled a £40m offer for the former Reds striker which would see him earn a 160 percent increase on his current £100,000 weekly wages.



Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua have secured big-money deals for Oscar and Carlos Tevez respectively this month, and the Capital outfit will seek to match them with the capture of Benteke.



Benteke has netted eight goals in 17 outings for Crystal Palace this term.

