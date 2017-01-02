Middlesbrough clear to sign Rudy Gestede

Premier League side Middlesbrough have reportedly agreed on a £6m deal to sign Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has been on a radar of several English clubs including Newcastle United since the start of December.



According to Sky Sports News, Boro are in cruise control to recruit Gestede this month after they settled on a £6m sum for his transfer from Villa Park.



The former Blackburn Rovers star has already agreed personal terms with Aitor Karanka's side, and the deal will go through once he undergoes a successful medical.



Gestede, who started off his career with French side Metz, has gone on to make over 180 appearances in all competitions. He did not manage to make the most of his previous Premier League campaign, but will be hoping to make amends with his new employers.

