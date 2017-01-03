Chelsea to table record offer for Van Dijk

Premier League high-flyers Chelsea are prepared to test Southampton's resolve with a record offer for Virgil van Dijk this month. The Netherlands international is also a transfer target for Manchester City.





Van Dijk, 25, is undoubtedly one of the league's top performing defenders, and his progress this season has attracted interest from elite English clubs.



The likes of Everton, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all been recently credited with interest for the Dutchman, but according to The Express, it could be the Blues who could get hold of his services.



Antonio Conte's side are willing to cough up a club-record £60m sum for the Dutchman in January, and such a price would be hard to ignore for the Saints who are deemed a 'selling club'.



Van Dijk has appeared in over 50 league outings for Southampton since his £13m switch from Celtic in 2015

